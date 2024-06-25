International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.