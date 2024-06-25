Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 240,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 277,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 202,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.