iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,574,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,820,000 after acquiring an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,099,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 108,951 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 217,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

