Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $305,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMO opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

