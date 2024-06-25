Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 108,134,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418,683 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHI opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

