iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 366,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,585,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 153.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 116,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

