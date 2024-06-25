Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

