Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 219,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.