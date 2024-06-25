Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 378 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IEMG opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.