TD Cowen Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Hold

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OCUL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $20,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after buying an additional 2,117,029 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,455.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 676,963 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

