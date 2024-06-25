Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on OCUL. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $3,122,000. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,962,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 381,810 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $20,071,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
