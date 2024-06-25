Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 27.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
