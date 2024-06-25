Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 27.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.