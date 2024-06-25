Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $175,275,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dover by 2,173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 781,189 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Dover by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 208,378 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $184.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.30 and a 200-day moving average of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $188.64.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

