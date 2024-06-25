Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 643 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.