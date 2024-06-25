2,080 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
