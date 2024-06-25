Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

