Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 85 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $33,434,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $18,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,107,000 after acquiring an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $12,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,741 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $633,006.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,549.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.65, for a total transaction of $597,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $633,006.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,549.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,575 shares of company stock valued at $23,956,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.33. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.32 and a 1-year high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

