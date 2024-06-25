Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 483.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

IHF stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $48.58 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $784.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

