Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,097,372,000 after purchasing an additional 123,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $302,309,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,165,000 after acquiring an additional 160,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $226,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

