Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $173.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.13. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.27 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

