Cosmos Price Hits $6.96 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $151.14 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.96 or 0.00011351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00041170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.