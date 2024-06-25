DigiByte (DGB) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.28 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $139.58 million and $7.28 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,347.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.50 or 0.00623494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00115538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00038280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.00266004 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00049577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00073047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,091,298,890 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.