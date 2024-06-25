Tezos (XTZ) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $781.19 million and approximately $28.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000697 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,007,279,086 coins and its circulating supply is 986,714,677 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

