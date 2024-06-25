Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $332.10 million and $61.55 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 776,818,288 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

