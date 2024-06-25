GateToken Market Capitalization Achieves $717.85 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $7.70 or 0.00012555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $717.85 million and $4.46 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,354.74 or 1.00012359 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00079671 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,202,470 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,202,469.57008488 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.65300269 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $6,569,308.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

