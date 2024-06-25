Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZU. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZU opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

