Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $374,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $437,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.08.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

