Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,822,000 after buying an additional 380,555 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

