Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,282 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

DVN stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

