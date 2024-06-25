Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,665,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACN opened at $307.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.09. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.09.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

