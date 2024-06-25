Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1497 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

