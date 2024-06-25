ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.3 %

NOW opened at $739.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $723.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $739.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.