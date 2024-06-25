Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Safety Shot Stock Performance

Shares of Safety Shot stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. Safety Shot, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $7.50.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Safety Shot had a negative return on equity of 443.32% and a negative net margin of 367.77%.

Safety Shot Company Profile

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.