Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Safety Shot Stock Performance
Shares of Safety Shot stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. Safety Shot, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $7.50.
Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Safety Shot had a negative return on equity of 443.32% and a negative net margin of 367.77%.
Safety Shot Company Profile
Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.
