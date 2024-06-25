Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS KAPR opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.