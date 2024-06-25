AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 722,717 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

