AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,607 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451,597 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,186,000 after purchasing an additional 194,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $12,927,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

