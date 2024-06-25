AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 7,025 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 122,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

