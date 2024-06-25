AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $176.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

