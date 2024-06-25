AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 2,186 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

