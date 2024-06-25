AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,148 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

