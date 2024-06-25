Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) to Hold

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SHCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Sharecare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Sharecare had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sharecare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sharecare by 22.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,142 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sharecare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,151,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 189,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sharecare by 127.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 9,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

