AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 849 Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.53% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NUHY opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

