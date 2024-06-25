AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,934 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329,278 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

