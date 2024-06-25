AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 932 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

