AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 50,274 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,274 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

