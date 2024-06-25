AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $113.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

