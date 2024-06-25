AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 18,560 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 209.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 315,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 191,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

