Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Cowen

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 21.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,653,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 583,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,455.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 676,963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 725,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,142.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 662,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 609,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

