AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,712 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

