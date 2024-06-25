AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 16,895 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 114.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,181,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,135,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,615,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after buying an additional 603,454 shares during the period. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,451,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFCF stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.